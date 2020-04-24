Global  

Despite Their Impact From COVID-19, Undocumented New Yorkers Have Few Options For Financial Help

Gothamist Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Despite Their Impact From COVID-19, Undocumented New Yorkers Have Few Options For Financial HelpA $20 million donation from Open Society Foundations is the main source of relief while an estimated 192,000 undocumented New Yorkers have lost their jobs. [ more › ]
