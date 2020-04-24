Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump says floating injecting disinfectant was sarcasm

Trump says floating injecting disinfectant was sarcasm

CBS News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
After suggesting the possibility of injecting disinfectants like bleach as a cure to the coronavirus, President Trump on Friday claimed he was being sarcastic. Paula Reid reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus

Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus 00:56

 Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus During a daily briefing, the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division gave a presentation about the virus. Bill Bryan, who leads the division, stated that his team had concluded that the virus can't survive in warmer...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mashobane61

Bafana Khumalo RT @jilevin: Trump says floating injecting disinfectant was sarcasm https://t.co/hPAEIFIsaU 3 hours ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Trump says floating injecting disinfectant was sarcasm -- After suggesting the possibility of injecting disinfectan… https://t.co/wzH5SVIRvx 9 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Trump says floating injecting disinfectant was sarcasm https://t.co/hPAEIFIsaU 9 hours ago

JayLionel7

Jay Lionel @itsJeffTiedrich @realDonaldTrump The way Trump says he’s not a doctor, after floating the idea of.. *Checks notes… https://t.co/yeGceF7tT4 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.