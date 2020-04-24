Trump says floating injecting disinfectant was sarcasm

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

After suggesting the possibility of injecting disinfectants like bleach as a cure to the coronavirus, President Trump on Friday claimed he was being sarcastic. Paula Reid reports. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 17 hours ago Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus 00:56 Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus During a daily briefing, the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division gave a presentation about the virus. Bill Bryan, who leads the division, stated that his team had concluded that the virus can't survive in warmer...