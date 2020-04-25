Global  

2020 NFL Draft: New York Giants Select Xavier McKinney With 36th Overall Pick

CBS 2 Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
McKinney led Alabama with 95 tackles. He also can blitz and is willing to take on the run.
News video: Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

 The first ever virtual NFL Draft continues Friday night. Thursday, the Giants and Jets picked players they hope will protect their young quarterbacks and put some life into their offenses; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

