Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim drafted by Denver Broncos in third round of NFL draft

Susan Busch RT @KATVChrisMay: The Denver Broncos select Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin “Sosa” Agim with the 95th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. #WPS… 4 minutes ago

Texarkana Gazette RT @TGazSports: With the 95th overall pick in the third round of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #DenverBroncos selected Arkansas defensive lineman… 9 minutes ago

Lionel Bienvenu RT @TroyRenck: #Broncos take defensive lineman McTelvin Agim from Arkansas with 95th pick. #Denver7 11 minutes ago

Texarkana Gazette Sports With the 95th overall pick in the third round of the 2020 #NFLDraft, the #DenverBroncos selected Arkansas defensive… https://t.co/X4YvJU54xk 13 minutes ago

Lyle Garrett RT @ZacStevensDNVR: With the No. 95 pick, the Broncos selected McTelvin Agim, defensive lineman out of Arkansas. 13 minutes ago

Starvin Marvin RT @Kelli_Stacy_: Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim is drafted by the Broncos in the third round. Agim was projected as a fourth rou… 21 minutes ago

Kelli Stacy Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim is drafted by the Broncos in the third round. Agim was projected as a four… https://t.co/voivT0aCAL 22 minutes ago