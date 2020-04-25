Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chatfield alum Dalton Keene selected by Patriots in third round of NFL draft at No. 101 overall

Chatfield alum Dalton Keene selected by Patriots in third round of NFL draft at No. 101 overall

Denver Post Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The former Colorado prep standout who led the Chargers to the 2016 Class 4A semifinals was selected in the third round at No. 101 overall by the Patriots on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Todd Fuhrman doesn't see the Patriots selecting a QB in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

Todd Fuhrman doesn't see the Patriots selecting a QB in Round 1 of the NFL Draft 02:25

 Todd Fuhrman doesn't see the Patriots selecting a QB in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BallFever_CO_Tr

Coach T Billups Elite 2021 RT @CHSAA: Chatfield football alum Dalton Keene selected in third round of #NFLDraft: https://t.co/WjJUEdvYVC #copreps 1 hour ago

BallFever_CO_Tr

Coach T Billups Elite 2021 RT @jryancasey: Dalton Keene is the second Chatfield football alum to be selected in the #NFLDraft. The other was LenDale White in 2006. #c… 1 hour ago

KyleNewmanDP

Kyle Newman RT @postpreps: Chatfield alum Dalton Keene selected by Patriots in third round of NFL draft at No. 101 overall via @kylenewmandp #COpreps… 1 hour ago

prepfootball

Post Preps Football Chatfield alum Dalton Keene selected by Patriots in third round of NFL draft at No. 101 overall https://t.co/gw0L28JQuM 2 hours ago

ChatfieldHoops

Chatfield Basketball RT @CHSAANow: Chatfield football alum Dalton Keene selected in third round of NFL Draft https://t.co/MWnKjFRuc2 2 hours ago

coachbue

Erik Buehler CSCS RT @KyleNewmanDP: Chatfield alum Dalton Keene is the highest-drafted TE by the Patriots since they took Rob Gronkowski in the 2nd round in… 2 hours ago

jryancasey

Ryan Casey Dalton Keene is the second Chatfield football alum to be selected in the #NFLDraft. The other was LenDale White in 2006. #copreps 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.