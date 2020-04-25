Coronavirus New Warning: FDA Alerts About Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine Use After Poisonings, Deaths

Global  

CBS 2 Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a waring Saturday about an anti-malaria drug being used to treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FDA Warns Against Malaria Drug As Coronavirus Treatment

FDA Warns Against Malaria Drug As Coronavirus Treatment 00:27

 The FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cause dangerous disruptions in heart rhythm and they should only be used in clinical trials and hospitals. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Mimi RT @thomaskaine5: #TrumpVirus New Warning: FDA Alerts About Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine Use After Poisonings, Deaths - Should Fox News… 18 minutes ago

