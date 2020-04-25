Coronavirus New Warning: FDA Alerts About Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine Use After Poisonings, Deaths

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a waring Saturday about an anti-malaria drug being used to treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients. 👓 View full article



Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 2 hours ago FDA Warns Against Malaria Drug As Coronavirus Treatment 00:27 The FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cause dangerous disruptions in heart rhythm and they should only be used in clinical trials and hospitals. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.