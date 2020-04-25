Global  

San Francisco Trades RB Matt Breida To Dolphins For 5th-Round Pick

cbs4.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick Saturday.
