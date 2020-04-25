Aggressive driving is always a hazard, but officials say Florida drivers also have to be on the lookout for potentially aggressive alligators, especially around this time of year

You Might Like

Tweets about this DESIREE GREENE RT @abc3340: Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators https://t.co/rYViJleqvx 7 minutes ago Desi Rose RT @wsvn: Around this time of year, Floridians don't just have to worry about aggressive drivers on the road — they should be on the lookou… 8 minutes ago Deb's Bayoumoonbeam RT @mynbc15: Have you noticed more gators out and about lately? 🐊 A 9-foot gator had to be removed from a Florida roadway after it was spo… 8 minutes ago probargainsusa forum Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators https://t.co/4RnqDlONvP 10 minutes ago KCrimson Florida. Sometimes it’s awesome https://t.co/ndMzXQ2kQT 15 minutes ago WGXA BOLO! 🐊❤️ It's mating season foe alligators. Florida authorities warn drivers of aggressive behavior from gators. https://t.co/WIqMSUSU3c 21 minutes ago NBC 15 News Have you noticed more gators out and about lately? 🐊 A 9-foot gator had to be removed from a Florida roadway after… https://t.co/rzrM9mVDi0 23 minutes ago FOX10News | WALA Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators https://t.co/BbOzrehGNS 40 minutes ago