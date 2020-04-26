Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Why was America unprepared for coronavirus?

Why was America unprepared for coronavirus?

CBS News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
News stories of a mysterious novel coronavirus outbreak spreading in Wuhan, China began appearing in America in early January. So, how did we get from those small but worrying early warnings to now, when our nation leads the world, not in managing the crisis, but in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths? Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett (“The Coming Plague”); Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute; and Beth Cameron, who was once in charge of pandemic preparedness for the National Security Council, about the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.