Why was America unprepared for coronavirus?

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

News stories of a mysterious novel coronavirus outbreak spreading in Wuhan, China began appearing in America in early January. So, how did we get from those small but worrying early warnings to now, when our nation leads the world, not in managing the crisis, but in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths? Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett ("The Coming Plague"); Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute; and Beth Cameron, who was once in charge of pandemic preparedness for the National Security Council, about the Trump administration's response to COVID-19.


