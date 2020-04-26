Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Video: Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Fauci On SNL At Home

Video: Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Fauci On SNL At Home

Gothamist Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Video: Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Fauci On SNL At HomeThe director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had said earlier this month that he would like Brad Pitt to portray him. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emersoncortez

emco 🇸🇻 RT @Balramrnair: #BradPitt takes on the role of #AnthonyFauci on @nbcsnl!! This after Dr. Fauci joked that he would like Brad Pitt to be th… 3 minutes ago

Terrysagirl

TerryHasAnOpinon SNL at Home Video: Brad Pitt (!) Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci — Watch Cold Open https://t.co/MKXc5V7bYl via @TVLine 7 minutes ago

RegVickers

Reg Vickers RT @DailyMailCeleb: Dreams come true: Brad Pitt plays a fact-checking Dr Fauci on SNL https://t.co/c1AF9eGIUX https://t.co/j3ywe4rjWm 20 minutes ago

TeresatheClean1

Teresa RT @myworldmysun: Brad Pitt Plays Then Thanks Dr. Anthony Fauci https://t.co/LcPbDXSfjs 23 minutes ago

davelevinthal

Dave Levinthal RT @MichaelAusiello: #SNLAtHome Video: Brad Pitt (!) Plays Dr. Fauci in Cold Open — WATCH https://t.co/pNr7i4wuf7 via @RyanSchwartz 24 minutes ago

MDSmith1824

Mike RT @P4boxers: Brad Pitt plays Anthony Fachi on SNL. See video below https://t.co/W9TsuGYBhX 27 minutes ago

P4boxers

Nic #VetsResist🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 #ImagineProgress Brad Pitt plays Anthony Fachi on SNL. See video below https://t.co/W9TsuGYBhX 33 minutes ago

JC_Diamond

JC Diamond RT @Maire_from_NJ: Brad Pitt playing Fauci is brilliant. But wait until the end where Brad Pitt plays Brad Pitt and dear god 🤤 https://t.co… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.