Coronavirus Updates: NYC First Lady Will Lead Racial Inclusion And Equity Task Force Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

First Lady Chirlane McCray and Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson will lead a racial inclusion and equity task force. [ more › ] First Lady Chirlane McCray and Deputy Mayor Phil Thompson will lead a racial inclusion and equity task force. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Margie Coronavirus Updates: NYC First Lady Will Lead Racial Inclusion And Equity Task Force https://t.co/V61yHgw2eW #news #feedly 29 minutes ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Coronavirus Updates: NYC First Lady Will Lead Racial Inclusion And Equity Task Force… https://t.co/f6tT7kWlac 29 minutes ago Jen Robertson RT @Gothamist: Coronavirus Updates: NYC First Lady Will Lead Racial Inclusion And Equity Task Force https://t.co/NiQLO3mVBU https://t.co/ui… 47 minutes ago Gothamist Coronavirus Updates: NYC First Lady Will Lead Racial Inclusion And Equity Task Force https://t.co/NiQLO3mVBU https://t.co/ui5yMZbBt1 59 minutes ago Joey Cuddington RT @ABC: NEW: First lady Melania Trump sends her prayers to "all of the families who have lost loved ones. Even though we are physically ap… 1 day ago Mr. Barbosa RT @ABCWorldNews: NEW: First lady Melania Trump sends her prayers to "all of the families who have lost loved ones. Even though we are phys… 2 days ago Loreletti Too little, too late! RT @ABCWorldNews: NEW: First lady Melania Trump sends her prayers to "all of the families who… https://t.co/UmYzFWiRXN 2 days ago