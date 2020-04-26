Claire Danes on "Homeland," and the embarrassment of fame

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Emmy-winning star of "Homeland" talks about her portrayal of CIA officer Carrie Mathison, and of her teenage ambition to be "a sane person ... who acts" 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS2 LA - Published 3 days ago Costa Ronin On Showtime's "Homeland," "The Americans" & "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" 09:19 The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about working with Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin on "Homeland," how "The Americans" changed television, and what he'll always remember about working with Quentin Tarrantino.