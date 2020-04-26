"Homeland" star Claire Danes

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

As a teenager Claire Danes expressed her ambition in life as being "a sane person ... who acts." The star of "Homeland" (now concluding its eighth and final season) and a three-time Emmy-winner, Danes talks with correspondent Holly Williams about her portrayal of CIA officer Carrie Mathison, and the blockbuster film role she doesn't regret turning down. 👓 View full article

