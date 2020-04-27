Global  

1 officer killed in Louisiana shooting; 2nd officer hospitalized

CBS News Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
The slain officer had been on the job for 21 years. A 36-year-old suspect is in custody after a nearly four-hour standoff in which he was barricaded inside a home.
