First responders return to work after COVID-19

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Thousands of first responders have contracted the coronavirus and returned to the front lines. They do it out of a sense of duty _ to their colleagues, and to their communities. (April 27)
 
News video: How First Responders are adapting to COVID-19

How First Responders are adapting to COVID-19 02:06

 How First Responders are adapting to COVID-19

