Trump to meet with textile makers as companies shift to masks, gowns: Navarro

Reuters Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with American textile industry representatives on Monday as clothiers seek to shift their production lines to face masks and other critical items amid the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said.
