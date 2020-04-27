Trump to meet with textile makers as companies shift to masks, gowns: Navarro
Monday, 27 April 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with American textile industry representatives on Monday as clothiers seek to shift their production lines to face masks and other critical items amid the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said.
Doctors in Seattle were forced to make their own face masks due to a global shortage of medical protective gear. According to Reuters, besides masks, they are short on surgical gowns and protective eye..