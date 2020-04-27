Trump to meet with textile makers as companies shift to masks, gowns: Navarro

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed Up N95 Mask Production



The White House has given the go-ahead for the production of over 39 million N95 masks using the Defense Production Act. According to Business Insider, the project will cost $133 million. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago US Faces Shortage Of Medical Protective Gear



Doctors in Seattle were forced to make their own face masks due to a global shortage of medical protective gear. According to Reuters, besides masks, they are short on surgical gowns and protective eye.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on March 21, 2020

Tweets about this