House Speaker Pelosi says may look at guaranteed income, other aid
Monday, 27 April 2020 () U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday U.S. lawmakers may need to think of different ways to put money in Americans' pockets if coronavirus aid allotted so far does not do enough, and may look at a guaranteed income for people.
A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local governments.
