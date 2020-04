Michigan Having 10 Players Taken In The NFL Draft Is A Rough Look For Jim Harbaugh Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Michigan Wolverines had the second most players taken in the NFL draft, and that’s a tough look for head coach Jim Harbaugh. While it’s a great thing for Harbaugh to be producing pros, the fact he had 10 players taken in the draft means he should win a lot more games than he has […] 👓 View full article

