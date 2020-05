Recent related videos from verified sources The Coronavirus Pandemic: Is Antibody Testing Reliable And If You Have Antibodies, Do You Even Have Actual Immunity?



Dr. Oz asks Dr. Lipkin about his research analyzing if the presence of antibodies also means immunity from COVID-19. Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 00:39 Published 19 hours ago Madonna Claims she is Immune to the Coronavirus



LISBON, PORTUGAL — The 61-year-old 'Like a Virgin' singer says she wants to breathe in 'COVID-19 air' because she has the antibodies to protect her from contracting the disease. The singer said on.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Possible coronavirus treatment may come from antibodies produced by… llamas? (Natural News) A possible treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the Wuhan coronavirus, may be at hand. In a breakthrough study soon to be published in...

NaturalNews.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this