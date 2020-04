Pelosi Praised Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Ford’s ‘Courage,’ But Ignores Biden Accuser Tara Reade Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"We must #BelieveSurvivors. I’m proud to stand with my Democratic colleagues in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lucy Moran RT @DailyCaller: Pelosi Praised Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Ford’s ‘Courage,’ But Ignores Biden Accuser Tara Reade https://t.co/lO56rlI3Q6 3 minutes ago