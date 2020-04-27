Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Daisy Ridley in Talks to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ at STX

Daisy Ridley in Talks to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ at STX

The Wrap Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Daisy Ridley in Talks to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ at STXDaisy Ridley is in talks to star in the psychological thriller “The Ice Beneath Her” that STX has acquired in a bidding war and will finance, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella — the filmmaker trio collective known as Radio Silence behind the 2019 thriller “Ready or Not” — will direct and produce.

“The Ice Beneath Her” is based on a 2015 novel by Swedish author Camilla Grebe, who made her solo, English-language debut with the book. Caitlin Parrish, a writer and producer on “Supergirl” and “The Red Line,” will write the screenplay adaptation.

The story follows a criminal profiler brought in to help solve a murder case that bares a resemblance to a previously unsolved murder from 10 years earlier. She’s tasked with tracking the charismatic, playboy CEO of a store chain who has mysteriously gone missing. But she’ll soon cross paths with another woman also searching for the CEO after forming a passionate love affair months before he disappeared.

*Also Read:* Josh Gad Was 'F-ing Pissed' at How Daisy Ridley Spoiled 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Video)

Andrew Lazar is producing along with Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett and Villella. Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown will oversee “The Ice Beneath Her” for STX.

Ridley, who last starred in the final “Star Wars” film “The Rise of Skywalker,” will next be seen in Lionsgate’s sci-fi “Chaos Walking” opposite Tom Holland and from director Doug Liman. The film is in post-production and will open in theaters in 2021.

Deadline first reported the news of the project.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Star Wars': Josh Gad Enlists 'The Mandalorian' Cast, Celebrities to Pry Plot Secrets From Daisy Ridley (Video)

Watch Daisy Ridley Rap Her Way Through All 8 'Star Wars' Movies in Less Than 3 Minutes (Video)

'Ophelia' Film Review: Daisy Ridley Gives Shakespeare's Tragic Heroine a Provocative Do-Over
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Emily Liebert Talks About Her New Suspense Thriller Perfectly Famous [Video]

Emily Liebert Talks About Her New Suspense Thriller Perfectly Famous

Author of PERFECTLY FAMOUS, Emily Liebert, gives us an inside-look on what inspired her new suspense thriller and the choices that led to its shocking ending.From the USA TODAY bestselling author of..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Daisy Ridley Joining Thriller 'The Ice Beneath Her'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in the upcoming psychological crime-thriller The Ice Beneath Her with filmmaker trio Radio Silence (Ready Or...
Just Jared

Daisy Ridley's next job after Star Wars will be crime thriller called The Ice Beneath Her

Daisy Ridley has booked her next job, for whenever productions resume. This is notable, because over the years and various Star Wars press tours, Ridley has...
Lainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this

irishcinephile1

Irish Cinephile RT @eamonnrafferty: The Ice Beneath Her: Daisy Ridley In Talks To Star In Thriller https://t.co/EXRKiUpJfy https://t.co/hBnxfCNx2z 2 days ago

NovelFest

Novel Writing Fest Daisy Ridley In Talks To Star In Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ For STX, ‘American Sniper’ Producer Andrew Lazar &… https://t.co/aOsAfBFbbU 2 days ago

Poetry_Festival

FREE Poetry Festival Daisy Ridley In Talks To Star In Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ For STX, ‘American Sniper’ Producer Andrew Lazar &… https://t.co/SzN9b9O450 2 days ago

wildsoundfest

WILDsound Festival Review Daisy Ridley In Talks To Star In Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ For STX, ‘American Sniper’ Producer Andrew Lazar &… https://t.co/0A0Ej2VKLZ 2 days ago

starwars_spec

スターウォーズ専科 Star Wars lead Daisy Ridley in talks to star in psychological thriller - News Lagoon https://t.co/cwjizsIU79 2 days ago

maberrie

Merrilyme RT @DEADLINE: Daisy Ridley In Talks To Star In Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ For STX, ‘American Sniper’ Producer Andrew Lazar & Directors… 2 days ago

fhmindia

FHM India Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in psychological crime-thriller 'The Ice Beneath Her'. #fhm #fhmindia… https://t.co/kUdKoPHnJ8 5 days ago

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @VickyJones7 Daisy Ridley in Talks to Star in #PsychologicalThriller 'The Ice Beneath Her' at STX… https://t.co/lmmcbEwP3O 5 days ago