Daisy Ridley in Talks to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’ at STX

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Daisy Ridley is in talks to star in the psychological thriller “The Ice Beneath Her” that STX has acquired in a bidding war and will finance, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella — the filmmaker trio collective known as Radio Silence behind the 2019 thriller “Ready or Not” — will direct and produce.



“The Ice Beneath Her” is based on a 2015 novel by Swedish author Camilla Grebe, who made her solo, English-language debut with the book. Caitlin Parrish, a writer and producer on “Supergirl” and “The Red Line,” will write the screenplay adaptation.



The story follows a criminal profiler brought in to help solve a murder case that bares a resemblance to a previously unsolved murder from 10 years earlier. She’s tasked with tracking the charismatic, playboy CEO of a store chain who has mysteriously gone missing. But she’ll soon cross paths with another woman also searching for the CEO after forming a passionate love affair months before he disappeared.



*Also Read:* Josh Gad Was 'F-ing Pissed' at How Daisy Ridley Spoiled 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Video)



Andrew Lazar is producing along with Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett and Villella. Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown will oversee “The Ice Beneath Her” for STX.



Ridley, who last starred in the final “Star Wars” film “The Rise of Skywalker,” will next be seen in Lionsgate’s sci-fi “Chaos Walking” opposite Tom Holland and from director Doug Liman. The film is in post-production and will open in theaters in 2021.



Deadline first reported the news of the project.



