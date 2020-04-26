Elisabeth Hasselbeck Claps Back at Meghan McCain for Criticizing Her Coronavirus Comments: ‘Get Your Quotes Right’ Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Elisabeth Hasselbeck called out “The View’s” Meghan McCain for comments she made criticizing Hasselbeck’s stance on the coronavirus crisis, telling the host to “get [her] quotes right.”



McCain appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” this week and was asked by host Andy Cohen to address what Hasselbeck said during a guest appearance on “The View” shortly before California’s stay-at-home order went into effect. A viewer question presented by Cohen quoted Hasselbeck as saying, “We should pray the virus away.”



“I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous,” McCain said. “I don’t need to co-host with her again and it’s unfortunate because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time. Anybody who’s screwing around with this virus and sort of putting out misinformation, I don’t have a lot of time for right now.”



In an Instagram post on Friday, Hasselbeck protested this characterization of her views.



“I don’t know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time,” she wrote. “I never said I had the power to pray COVID away … My quote was that I am going to pray and Purell … PRAYER will ALWAYS be my FIRST RESPONSE AND MY BEST DEFENSE. We have had a family member hospitalized and I have asthma. This is all hard and stressful enough- turn off the meanness as the world needs more togetherness and kindness.”



Hasselback was a co-host of “The View” in 2003 and left in 2013, when she joined the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” replacing Gretchen Carlson. She left two years later to spend more time with her family. McCain became a host on the ABC talk show in 2017.



You can read Hasselbeck’s post below and watched the accompanying video below.





Golly. Getting kids to bed and apparently @meghanmccain is tossing out some anger my way . Meghan- i am going to call you and handle this in the best socially distanced direct manner possible – but hey girl – We are all just doing our best, and I don’t know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time. #1- I have always liked you and been a vocal defender of your family. I sure did not see this one coming. #2- we are all just trying to do our best, we should not be judging one another we should be in this together #3- get your quotes right. I never said I had the power to pray covid away. The day at the view I came to visit y’all because our hometown had been slammed with a tornado and lives were lost and a school needed help and I was trying to get word out. Nyc was not even in social distancing yet. It was March 11th- it was before anyone was even quarantining – It was the last day the show was in studio, and your major was still encouraging visitors to Chinatown and still working out in gyms! #4 my quote was that I am going to pray and purell. #5 PRAYER will ALWAYS be my FIRST RESPONSE AND MY BEST DEFENSE ???????????? We have had a family member hospitalized and I have asthma. This is all hard and stressful enough- turn off the meanness as The world needs more togetherness and kindness. I’m praying today that you can lay off throwing the social darts at me. I am not sure why you decided to do this. I’m a momma on my knees in prayer like many others – let’s get back in the same side and be #inthistogether ????????????



