Robert Turner @CupofJoeintheD2 @CBSEveningNews @CBSNews @POTUS The Gov has plenty of employees especially with everything basical… https://t.co/efCDA8hl2G 12 hours ago LivingPGH ‘His Survival Is Basically The Nation’s Survival’: Ted.. https://t.co/AMiaS6fDrD 3 days ago BURGHline.com ‘His Survival Is Basically The Nation’s Survival’: Ted.. https://t.co/BCZ8vgKGor https://t.co/kshznVTevE 3 days ago automotive ‘His Survival Is Basically The Nation’s Survival’: Ted Widmer On Book ‘Lincoln On The V https://t.co/vKChVFerOf 3 days ago emailwire Top story: ‘His Survival Is Basically The Nation’s Survival’: Ted Widmer On Book ‘Lincoln On The Verge: Thirteen Da… https://t.co/biTV6rrVte 3 days ago Detroit News Now ‘His Survival Is Basically The Nation’s Survival’: Ted Widmer On Book ‘Lincoln On The Verge: Thirteen Days To Washi… https://t.co/krY5X0ae12 3 days ago CBS Detroit ‘His Survival Is Basically The Nation’s Survival’: Ted Widmer On Book ‘Lincoln On The Verge: Thirteen Days To Washi… https://t.co/hn0S0Hvvgw 3 days ago Verdant Square Network PA ‘His Survival Is Basically The Nation’s Survival’: Ted Widmer On Book ‘Lincoln On The Verge: Thirteen Days To Washi… https://t.co/ht6PtrvRqR 3 days ago