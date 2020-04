DU Pioneers lose another player to an NHL contract Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The University of Denver hockey team surprisingly lost another player to an NHL contract Monday, when sophomore forward Emilio Pettersen signed with the Calgary Flames. 👓 View full article

