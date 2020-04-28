Global  

'Can't imagine why': Donald Trump denies responsibility for disinfectant confusion after some states report increased calls

Delawareonline Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Multiple states have seen a concerning rise in calls of people improperly using disinfectants after Trump's comments. He said Monday he takes no responsibility.
 
