Despite daily COVID-19 cases hovering in the high triple digits for most of the last week, Texas is allowing restaurants, retailers and other businesses to reopen at 25% capacity on Friday. In Georgia, which has already begun reopening, many restaurants sat empty despite the precautions they took to put customers' minds at ease. Janet Shamlian speaks to business owners about how they are faring with the guidelines.