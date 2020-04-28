Global  

Hulu Outages Spark #HuluDown Hashtag on Twitter

The Wrap Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
If you’re having a hard time watching Hulu on Tuesday morning, you’re not the only one.

Thousands of subscribers have complained the popular streaming service is experiencing an outage early Tuesday, with the hashtag #HuluDown on Twitter. Over at Downdetector.com, a site dedicated to tracking website and app outages, several thousand problems have been reported since about 5:00 a.m. ET.

A Hulu rep did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. The company’s main Twitter account, as well as its support account, have not acknowledged any issues as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

*Also Read:* Hulu's 'Into the Dark' Sets Pregnancy Horror Story 'Delivered' as May Movie (Exclusive)

About two-thirds of the complaints on Downdetector.com said they were having issues with streaming video, while another 28% were reporting login issues. Some users at around 10:00 a.m. ET on the site reported their Hulu app on their phone or iPhone started to work again after initially going down earlier in the morning.

As usual when a major app is having problems, a number of users flocked to Twitter to complain or joke about their inability to watch shows like “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Bob’s Burgers”; major original shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” are also MIA for users, too.



People are waking up to see #HuluDown trending realizing 2020 savagery spares no one. pic.twitter.com/G2Mr5eXcew

— Grayson Alexander (@AlexGrayson3) April 28, 2020





me at 5:30 in the morning looking up ways to watch keeping up with the kardashians on the deep web because of #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/BhIyFucmmi

— katya (@greasysocks) April 28, 2020





How am I supposed to watch my nightly dose of Bobs Burgers when #HuluDown ???????????? pic.twitter.com/fxAVVEUD7k

— *~Beka~* (@beka_bekssss) April 28, 2020





People at Hulu were when they saw that someone noticed or cared that their service was down.#HuluDown pic.twitter.com/xTYMGCyP57

— Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) April 28, 2020





i restarted my phone, uninstalled hulu, & downloaded it again thinking my phone was acting dumb????????‍ #HuluDown

— B. (@1brianniaa) April 28, 2020





#HuluDown #Hulu

Hulu = Down

Me = Crawling back to Netflix after a few weeks of abandonment.

Netflix: pic.twitter.com/fcBrqnQp2v

— Tia Rané Amour (@RaneAmour) April 28, 2020



Others are apparently upset they can’t stream Gordon Ramsay’s “24 Hours to Hell and Back”:



Mane I’m trying to watch Gordon Ramsey and bs wants to happen #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/nrbzImrdyH

— Can I get a large McPussy (@__STEV3N_) April 28, 2020



The service, which is now controlled by Disney, reached 28.6 million subscribers earlier this year.

