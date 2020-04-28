Jimmy Fallon Wrote the Quarantine Anthem We’re All Feeling by Now: Here’s ‘Starting to Crack’ (Video) Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jimmy Fallon, like the rest of us, is “starting to crack” as coronavirus quarantines head into May. So he wrote a song about his unraveling.



Watch the video above. Milk, milk, milk, milk, quack — we’re all starting to crack.



NBC was so kind as to share the full lyrics with TheWrap. That saved us a whole bunch of transcribing — find those below the “Also Read.”



*Also Read:* 'One Day at a Time' Sets Animated Special During Coronavirus Shutdown



I’m starting to crack, starting to crack



Will I ever get my old life back



I don’t need another snack



I’m just starting to crack



Woke up, showered, brushed my teeth



I got dressed, had something to eat



Got undressed and took another shower



Cleaned my floors until they sparkled



Read the Wikipedia for Meghan Markle



Then I looked at Tik Tok for seven hours



I’m starting to crack, starting to crack



Will I ever get my old life back



Feels like I’m going to snap



I’m just starting to crack



I can’t figure out my daughters math



Spent three hours takin a bath



Looked at the clock it’s 4pm



I’m on my third glass of wine by then



Rearranged my living room



Called all of my third cousins on Zoom



Laughed too hard that my background’s a beach



The president’s telling me to shoot up bleach



Stare at the wall like I’m in a trance



Put on a t-shirt and wore it like pants



It totally works, you gotta believe be



You just stick your legs through the t-shirt sleeves



Starting to crack, starting to flip



For breakfast I had a bowl of chips



With Pepsi instead of milk



I’m starting to crack.



I just thought milk rhymes with crack



And that Pepsi rhymes with milk



Milk milk milk milk quack



I’m starting to crack.



Milk milk milk milk quack



I’m starting to crack.



