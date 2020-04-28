Jimmy Fallon Wrote the Quarantine Anthem We’re All Feeling by Now: Here’s ‘Starting to Crack’ (Video)
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Jimmy Fallon, like the rest of us, is “starting to crack” as coronavirus quarantines head into May. So he wrote a song about his unraveling.
Watch the video above. Milk, milk, milk, milk, quack — we’re all starting to crack.
NBC was so kind as to share the full lyrics with TheWrap. That saved us a whole bunch of transcribing — find those below the “Also Read.”
*Also Read:* 'One Day at a Time' Sets Animated Special During Coronavirus Shutdown
I’m starting to crack, starting to crack
Will I ever get my old life back
I don’t need another snack
I’m just starting to crack
Woke up, showered, brushed my teeth
I got dressed, had something to eat
Got undressed and took another shower
Cleaned my floors until they sparkled
Read the Wikipedia for Meghan Markle
Then I looked at Tik Tok for seven hours
I’m starting to crack, starting to crack
Will I ever get my old life back
Feels like I’m going to snap
I’m just starting to crack
I can’t figure out my daughters math
Spent three hours takin a bath
Looked at the clock it’s 4pm
I’m on my third glass of wine by then
Rearranged my living room
Called all of my third cousins on Zoom
Laughed too hard that my background’s a beach
The president’s telling me to shoot up bleach
Stare at the wall like I’m in a trance
Put on a t-shirt and wore it like pants
It totally works, you gotta believe be
You just stick your legs through the t-shirt sleeves
Starting to crack, starting to flip
For breakfast I had a bowl of chips
With Pepsi instead of milk
I’m starting to crack.
I just thought milk rhymes with crack
And that Pepsi rhymes with milk
Milk milk milk milk quack
I’m starting to crack.
Milk milk milk milk quack
I’m starting to crack.
