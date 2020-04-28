Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Oprah to Give 2020 Commencement Speech on Facebook, With Cameos From Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Oprah to Give 2020 Commencement Speech on Facebook, With Cameos From Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X

The Wrap Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Oprah to Give 2020 Commencement Speech on Facebook, With Cameos From Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas XYou get a graduation! You get a graduation! And you get a graduation! Facebook announced on Tuesday morning that Oprah Winfrey will be headlining its #Graduation2020 event next month to give college and high school seniors a proper sendoff despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital event, set for May 15, will broadcast Winfrey’s commencement speech on Facebook Watch. And a bevy of other celebrities will offer “words of wisdom,” as Facebook put it, including Lil Nas X, Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles and Awkwafina. Miley Cyrus is also slated to give a performance of her single “The Climb.” Individual segments of #Graduation2020 will be featured on Instagram’s default account and on the social media accounts of the celebs contributing to the event.

#Graduation2020 is being produced by B17 Entertainment, with Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher serving as executive producers. Jane Mun will serve as both executive produce and showrunner for the event.

*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suspend Use of Sussex Royal Instagram Account

Instagram, starting on May 11, will include several smaller features leading up to the digital graduation. This will include highlighting “iconic senior experiences,” according to Facebook, on the Instagram default account, as well as new in-app AR effects and graduation-themed stickers for users to add to their Stories.

The announcement comes as millions of Americans are staying home due to COVID-19 pandemic — leading countless high schools and universities to axe their in-person graduation events for the classes of 2020.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'No Filter' Author Sarah Frier on the Unexpected Rise of Instagram and Persistent Rivalry With Facebook | Video

Instagram Live Usage Skyrockets as People Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Lana Condor, 'Cheer's Jerry Harris, More Netflix Stars to Talk Mental Health in Instagram Live Series (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram

Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram 01:06

 Oprah Winfrey to Give Commencement Speech on Facebook and Instagram Since high school and college seniors probably won't have a traditional graduation ceremony this year because of COVID-19, Facebook is hosting a virtual event, "#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020."...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey Set to Deliver Commencement Speech for Facebook Event | THR News [Video]

Oprah Winfrey Set to Deliver Commencement Speech for Facebook Event | THR News

Facebook on Tuesday announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming event, #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey Set To Deliver Commencement Speech During Facebook, Instagram Graduation Event

The graduation event will stream on Facebook on May 15
Daily Caller

Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles to Give Online Commencement Speech to Class of 2020

Oprah is leading big stars to deliver commencement address to the Class of 2020 at the upcoming livestream Facebook event while Miley Cyrus is confirmed as a...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MTVNEWS

MTV NEWS Oprah will give a commencement speech to the entire class of 2020 in Facebook and Instagram’s virtual graduation ev… https://t.co/0eLlhBPd7Z 27 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles to Give Online Commencement Speech to Class of 2020 https://t.co/YGXSinUPHm https://t.co/tvtJrwEpTt 1 hour ago

kaylamofff

Kayla Taylor Having Oprah give a commencement speech won’t make us feel better. Doing a virtual graduation won’t make us feel be… https://t.co/ojyAFxOneZ 2 hours ago

HelloCanada

HELLO! Canada Oprah Winfrey is set to give a commencement speech during a digital graduation ceremony honouring the class of 2020 https://t.co/H8byQtA0Cr 2 hours ago

pxrfectharry

H. 💎 RT @InStyle: Oprah is going to give a commencement speech for the class of 2020 — and she'll be joined by Jennifer Garner, Miley Cyrus, and… 4 hours ago

trendylace

Nenita Jade Oprah Will Give a Commencement Speech For the Class of 2020 https://t.co/wShcKeYVUw https://t.co/L7rM7qWMBN 5 hours ago

aimijewels

Jewels Oprah Will Give a Commencement Speech For the Class of 2020 https://t.co/jOrSh1CA2C https://t.co/hvTml56177 5 hours ago

InStyle

InStyle Oprah is going to give a commencement speech for the class of 2020 — and she'll be joined by Jennifer Garner, Miley… https://t.co/1H74qDxR5T 7 hours ago