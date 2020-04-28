Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Pence forgoes a face mask at Mayo Clinic

Pence forgoes a face mask at Mayo Clinic

CBS News Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The Mayo Clinic tweeted the vice president was informed of their mask policy before his visit. Then the clinic deleted the tweet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

VP Mike Pence To Visit Mayo Clinic In Rochester Tuesday [Video]

VP Mike Pence To Visit Mayo Clinic In Rochester Tuesday

On Thursday, the vice president’s office announced that Pence will be touring the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment on Tuesday, April 28. Pence will also be speaking..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of...
Seattle Times

Vice President Mike Pence Doesn't Wear Mask, Ignores Mayo Clinic Policy

Vice President Mike Pence thinks the rules don't apply to him -- he's brazenly ignoring Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a face covering, even though everyone...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this