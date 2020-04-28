Pence forgoes a face mask at Mayo Clinic

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources VP Mike Pence To Visit Mayo Clinic In Rochester Tuesday



On Thursday, the vice president’s office announced that Pence will be touring the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment on Tuesday, April 28. Pence will also be speaking.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:25 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago



Vice President Mike Pence Doesn't Wear Mask, Ignores Mayo Clinic Policy Vice President Mike Pence thinks the rules don't apply to him -- he's brazenly ignoring Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a face covering, even though everyone...

TMZ.com 36 minutes ago





Tweets about this