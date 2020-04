CB Wilkins RT @AdamWinkSports: Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini), the former @NorfolkTides star & current @Orioles slugger, is undergoing chemotherapy for s… 19 minutes ago

Amber RT @Sportsnet: Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss the season if major… 42 minutes ago

didi reiss RT @AP_Sports: Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss the season… 1 hour ago

Rudy ®️ Reyes RT @TribSports: “My treatment will take six months — every two weeks for six months,” Trey Mancini wrote in a story on @PlayersTribune. “If… 2 hours ago

Tribune-ReviewSports “My treatment will take six months — every two weeks for six months,” Trey Mancini wrote in a story on… https://t.co/lU1OsGbu6s 2 hours ago

Michelle Richardson RT @ABC7News: JUST IN: Baltimore @Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss t… 2 hours ago

ABC 7 News - WJLA JUST IN: Baltimore @Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects… https://t.co/2XwSYvwGwU 2 hours ago