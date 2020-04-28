Global  

Oprah, Awkwafina and Miley Cyrus sign on for Facebook’s ‘Class of 2020’ virtual graduation

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The pandemic has shut down graduation celebrations across nation. On Tuesday, Facebook and Instagram announced plans to celebrate this year's graduating class with a streaming event on May 15, featuring Oprah Winfrey as commencement speaker.
