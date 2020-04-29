Global  

Coronavirus World Updates

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The virus was found in the air at two hospitals in Wuhan, China, the first real-world examples that airborne transmission may be possible. And in Russia, the government extended a nationwide lockdown until May 11.
