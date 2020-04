Simone Watson RT @gr82live: The Gilead news needs to be put into perspective. Their study has no control group comparison against patients receiving only… 8 minutes ago diaBEATeaze "Gilead Claims ‘Positive Data’ to Come From N.I.H. Trial of Remdesivir" by BY GINA KOLATA via NYT… https://t.co/EMXwthf1uN 9 minutes ago BlogBookMark Gilead Claims ‘Positive Data’ to Come From N.I.H. Trial of Remdesivir https://t.co/6mS0OGnEkg 9 minutes ago Olivia Stragapede "Gilead Claims ‘Positive Data’ to Come From N.I.H. Trial of Remdesivir" by BY GINA KOLATA via NYT https://t.co/P0ybK3RxOn 10 minutes ago 𝗗𝗿. 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗝. 𝗟𝗮𝗶 The Gilead news needs to be put into perspective. Their study has no control group comparison against patients rece… https://t.co/iCs4aCFUqH 17 minutes ago 𝓗𝓪𝓼𝓼𝓪𝓷 𝓩𝓪𝓱𝔀𝓪, 𝓟𝓱.𝓓. "Gilead Claims ‘Positive Data’ to Come From N.I.H. Trial of Remdesivir" by BY GINA KOLATA via NYT… https://t.co/uFz0R6ZNqE 18 minutes ago LadyJacquelyne "Gilead Claims ‘Positive Data’ to Come From N.I.H. Trial of Remdesivir" by BY GINA KOLATA via NYT… https://t.co/xWY72t2zdf 18 minutes ago Eva Christensen Gilead Claims ‘Positive Data’ to Come From N.I.H. Trial of Remdesivir 19 minutes ago