Xerxes RT @Gothamist: Crowded Hasidic Funeral In Williamsburg Was Coordinated And Approved By NYPD https://t.co/COc546dkeU https://t.co/5ShpUw8Ogp 3 minutes ago Lee RT @WNYC: Mayor Bill de Blasio personally helped disperse a crowded Hasidic funeral in Williamsburg on Tuesday night, before issuing a ster… 5 minutes ago Beth Fertig Crowded Hasidic Funeral In Williamsburg Was Coordinated And Approved By NYPD https://t.co/H2z7WguqBh via @gothamist 13 minutes ago WNYC 🎙 Mayor Bill de Blasio personally helped disperse a crowded Hasidic funeral in Williamsburg on Tuesday night, before… https://t.co/opavEot48e 22 minutes ago Jeremy Wein - @Play_PerView IS LIVE Way to go @NYCMayor https://t.co/m7LzZl8qhh 35 minutes ago