Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report

Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report

Daily Caller Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Talking points circulated within 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s staff show staff members taking Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault seriously, according to a memo obtained by BuzzFeed News. The messaging insists that Reade’s allegations have already been investigated and found false and relies heavily on an early April investigation performed by The New York […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade

Biden Using NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade 00:41

 Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden are not going away. Reade, a former senate staffer, claims Biden assaulted her in the hallway of one of the congressional buildings in 1993. Prominent Democrats are getting questioned about the allegations. According to Fox News, Biden is...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Abrams Stands By Biden [Video]

Abrams Stands By Biden

Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade. Biden's campaign has denied the accusations. On CNN on Tuesday, Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Nevada County Woman Accusing Joe Biden Of Sexually Assaulting Her [Video]

Nevada County Woman Accusing Joe Biden Of Sexually Assaulting Her

A Nevada County woman is alleging presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked on his senate staff in 1993.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tara Reade allegations prompt former Sanders staffers to blast Biden, criticize Bernie's endorsement

Former Bernie Sanders staffers and supporters are speaking out against Joe Biden following sexual assault allegations against the ex-vice president, and in some...
FOXNews.com

Here Are 5 People Who Have Corroborated Details Of Tara Reade’s Accusation Against Joe Biden

Here Are 5 People Who Have Corroborated Details Of Tara Reade's Accusation Against Joe Biden
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

z56po

Conservatarian Why are Dem women ok with being fair game to Dem politicians? Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s A… https://t.co/oi6dX4sb06 2 minutes ago

geleafish

leaf🍃 #IBelieveTaraReade RT @RosieGray: Biden's campaign talking points show the campaign wants to cast the allegations as already-debunked, even as the story is ga… 11 minutes ago

senorita_LLB

Rita_S Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report https://t.co/fMfGsvLmOb via @dailycaller 11 minutes ago

OldYell01015062

OldYeller RT @DailyCaller: Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report https://t.co/9dXOvfkHAa 14 minutes ago

ThomasR27773214

Lone Rider Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report https://t.co/VxfD69EwPX via @dailycaller 27 minutes ago

DeplorableKAG

Deplorable Tynamite Prime Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report https://t.co/abNJfTl08W via @dailycaller 32 minutes ago

MrsBraveheart56

Sharon Griffith Biden Talking Points Show Staff Taking Tara Reade’s Allegations Seriously: Report https://t.co/Sk3wfriEK9 #SmartNews 44 minutes ago