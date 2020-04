You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources B/R Countdown: Best 2019 Tourney Performances by NBA Rookies



Before this season's NBA rookies were making highlight reels in the pros, they were dominating the NCAA Tournament. In this edition of B/R Countdown, we count down the Top 10 2019 NCAA Tournament.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:08 Published on March 18, 2020

Tweets about this