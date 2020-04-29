Global  

Gilead stock jumps on hopes for COVID-19 treatment

CBS News Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Shares climb as much as 7% after company says experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped patients if given early.
 NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.47%. Major U.S. averages were up well over 2%, while...

