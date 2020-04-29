What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in May

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Amazon is out with its list of what’s new in May.



Highlights include the new Amazon Prime Original series “Upload,” Season 2 of “Homecoming,” “Seberg,” “The Goldfinch,” and an original comedy special from “Crazy Rich Asians” star Jimmy O. Yang called “Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal.”



Here is everything available to Amazon Prime members for no additional charge in May:



*May 1*

Movies

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)



*Also Read:* What Does That 'Man in the High Castle' Ending Mean?



Series

Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)



*May 3*

Series

The Durrells: Season 4



*May 7*

Movies

The Hustle (2019)



*May 8*

Movies

The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)



Specials

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special



*May 10*

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)



*May 11*

Series

Alias: Seasons 1-5



*May 15*

Movies

Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)



Series

The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series



*May 17*

Series

Poldark: Season 5



*May 19*

Movies

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)



*May 22*

Movies

Rocketman (2019)



Series

Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series



*May 23*

Movies

Come To Daddy (2020)



*May 25*

Movies

The Tracker (2019)



*May 29*

Movies

The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Amazon Studios Signs 'Walking Dead' Alum Steven Yeun to First-Look TV Deal



Amazon Renews 'Thursday Night Football' Deal With NFL for 3 More Seasons – Adds Exclusive Game



Amazon Fire Customers to Get Free Year-Long Subscription to Food Network Kitchen Amazon is out with its list of what’s new in May.Highlights include the new Amazon Prime Original series “Upload,” Season 2 of “Homecoming,” “Seberg,” “The Goldfinch,” and an original comedy special from “Crazy Rich Asians” star Jimmy O. Yang called “Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal.”Here is everything available to Amazon Prime members for no additional charge in May:*May 1*Movies10 Fingers of Steel (1973)A Cadaver Christmas (2011)Assassination Tango (2003)Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)Who Saw Her Die? (1980)Crooked Hearts (1991)Escape From Alcatraz (1979)Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)Fearless Young Boxer (1979)Five Fingers of Steel (1982)Friday The 13th Part III (1982)Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)Gloria (2014)Green Dragon Inn (1977)House Of D (2005)Torso (1973)I Hate Tom Petty (2013)Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)Inferno (1980)Night Train Murders (1975)Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)Lakeboat (2000)Daughters of Darkness (1971)Pathology (2008)Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)Some Kind Of Hero (1982)Sprung (1997)The Final Countdown (1980)The Whistle Blower (1987)Walking Tall (1973)*Also Read:* What Does That 'Man in the High Castle' Ending Mean?SeriesUpload: Season 1 – Amazon Original seriesA House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)*May 3*SeriesThe Durrells: Season 4*May 7*MoviesThe Hustle (2019)*May 8*MoviesThe Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)SpecialsJimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special*May 10*MoviesJack And Jill (2011)*May 11*SeriesAlias: Seasons 1-5*May 15*MoviesSeberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)SeriesThe Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series*May 17*SeriesPoldark: Season 5*May 19*MoviesLike Crazy (2011)Trial By Fire (2019)*May 22*MoviesRocketman (2019)SeriesHomecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series*May 23*MoviesCome To Daddy (2020)*May 25*MoviesThe Tracker (2019)*May 29*MoviesThe Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)*Related stories from TheWrap:*Amazon Studios Signs 'Walking Dead' Alum Steven Yeun to First-Look TV DealAmazon Renews 'Thursday Night Football' Deal With NFL for 3 More Seasons – Adds Exclusive GameAmazon Fire Customers to Get Free Year-Long Subscription to Food Network Kitchen 👓 View full article

