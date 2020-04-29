What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in May
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Amazon is out with its list of what’s new in May.
Highlights include the new Amazon Prime Original series “Upload,” Season 2 of “Homecoming,” “Seberg,” “The Goldfinch,” and an original comedy special from “Crazy Rich Asians” star Jimmy O. Yang called “Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal.”
Here is everything available to Amazon Prime members for no additional charge in May:
*May 1*
Movies
10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)
Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
Gloria (2014)
Green Dragon Inn (1977)
House Of D (2005)
Torso (1973)
I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
Inferno (1980)
Night Train Murders (1975)
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)
The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
Lakeboat (2000)
Daughters of Darkness (1971)
Pathology (2008)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
Sprung (1997)
The Final Countdown (1980)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Walking Tall (1973)
Series
Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
*May 3*
Series
The Durrells: Season 4
*May 7*
Movies
The Hustle (2019)
*May 8*
Movies
The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Specials
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special
*May 10*
Movies
Jack And Jill (2011)
*May 11*
Series
Alias: Seasons 1-5
*May 15*
Movies
Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)
Series
The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
*May 17*
Series
Poldark: Season 5
*May 19*
Movies
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial By Fire (2019)
*May 22*
Movies
Rocketman (2019)
Series
Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series
*May 23*
Movies
Come To Daddy (2020)
*May 25*
Movies
The Tracker (2019)
*May 29*
Movies
The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)
