Daytime, Sports and News Emmys Move to Virtual Ceremonies Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The 2020 Daytime Emmys, Sports Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys and Technology & Engineering Emmys will be replaced by virtual ceremonies, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday.



The Technology & Engineering ceremony had originally been scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas, and had been postponed until October due to restrictions to combat the coronavirus; the Sports Emmys had been scheduled for April 28 in New York but postponed to fall; the Daytime Emmys had been scheduled for June 12-14 in Pasadena but postponed to fall; and the News & Documentary Emmys had been scheduled for September in New York.



“While it appears unlikely that officials would even permit these large-crowd events to be held this year, it is also clear that there will be a lag of time between being permitted to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees feel safe and comfortable attending it,” NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of mistaken judgment in proceeding.”



*Also Read:* All the Awards Shows That Have Been Canceled, Postponed or Made Rule Changes Because of Coronavirus



NATAS said the new virtual ceremonies would be remote video productions “leveraging multiple remote video technologies to involve nominees and presenters.” They will be available on all leading “Smart TV” platforms and other distribution partners.



Dates and times for the new productions have yet to be determined.



The announcement does not affect the Primetime Emmy Awards or Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, which are produced by NATAS’ sister organization, the Television Academy. Those ceremonies remain scheduled for September.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)



All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus



Trump's Brief Coronavirus Briefing Sends #TrumpIsALaughingStock Trending The 2020 Daytime Emmys, Sports Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys and Technology & Engineering Emmys will be replaced by virtual ceremonies, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday.The Technology & Engineering ceremony had originally been scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas, and had been postponed until October due to restrictions to combat the coronavirus; the Sports Emmys had been scheduled for April 28 in New York but postponed to fall; the Daytime Emmys had been scheduled for June 12-14 in Pasadena but postponed to fall; and the News & Documentary Emmys had been scheduled for September in New York.“While it appears unlikely that officials would even permit these large-crowd events to be held this year, it is also clear that there will be a lag of time between being permitted to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees feel safe and comfortable attending it,” NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of mistaken judgment in proceeding.”*Also Read:* All the Awards Shows That Have Been Canceled, Postponed or Made Rule Changes Because of CoronavirusNATAS said the new virtual ceremonies would be remote video productions “leveraging multiple remote video technologies to involve nominees and presenters.” They will be available on all leading “Smart TV” platforms and other distribution partners.Dates and times for the new productions have yet to be determined.The announcement does not affect the Primetime Emmy Awards or Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, which are produced by NATAS’ sister organization, the Television Academy. Those ceremonies remain scheduled for September.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the CoronavirusTrump's Brief Coronavirus Briefing Sends #TrumpIsALaughingStock Trending 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 2 days ago Minneapolis Public Schools Will Have ‘Virtual Graduation Ceremonies’ For Class Of 2020 00:40 Minneapolis Public Schools says the district’s 2020 graduating class will have a virtual graduation ceremony, on the same day as their originally-scheduled ceremonies. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources Nashville universities to host virtual graduation ceremonies



Nashville universities to host virtual graduation ceremonies Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago Couples get married in virtual ceremonies



Video calling technology is helping people share their special day with others during lockdown. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:14 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Around 250 coronavirus-canceled graduation ceremonies will go virtual thanks to a Dallas-based company A Dallas-based company is stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure graduations still happen, even if "virtual" is the only current way to do so....

bizjournals 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this