Coronavirus Updates: Gilead Sciences Announces The Coronavirus Drug Trial Results
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Gilead Sciences, Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company, has published early results of a coronavirus drug trial on Wednesday. NPR science correspondents update on the latest coronavirus news.
The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover 31% faster. Remdesivir has only been studied in hospitalized patients and is administered through an...
