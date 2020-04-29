Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: Gilead Sciences Announces The Coronavirus Drug Trial Results

Coronavirus Updates: Gilead Sciences Announces The Coronavirus Drug Trial Results

NPR Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences, Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company, has published early results of a coronavirus drug trial on Wednesday. NPR science correspondents update on the latest coronavirus news.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment

FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment 00:32

 The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover 31% faster. Remdesivir has only been studied in hospitalized patients and is administered through an...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh [Video]

Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) drug has been completed. "The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia [Video]

COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia

As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

FDA clears Gilead's Covid-fighting drug remdesivir

A once-failed Gilead Sciences Inc. drug turned into a superstar in the Covid-19 crisis was approved by federal regulators Friday. Remdesivir, which scored...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir to arrive in hospitals this week, Gilead CEO says

The CEO of Gilead Sciences says U.S. hospitals should get enough of its drug to fight COVID-19 to treat as many as 200,000 patients this week.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

Tweets about this