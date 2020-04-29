Phanendra Deka New Coronavirus Test Offers Advantages: Just Spit and Wait https://t.co/SdGJO48POK https://t.co/WOzD6OeALg 4 minutes ago Virginia Hughes Just Spit and Wait: New Coronavirus Test Offers Advantages https://t.co/XVWhHWICet 7 minutes ago Rob Gray Where are the feds to help build out this easier testing method? And why aren’t other states jumping on this?… https://t.co/xboUNcxo88 10 minutes ago Farzin Rejaifar Hi, New post on my website: Just Spit and Wait: New Coronavirus Test Offers Advantages by BY APOORVA MANDAVILLI https://t.co/oC2fOGyGR7 Bye 10 minutes ago BlogBookMark New Coronavirus Test Offers Advantages: Just Spit and Wait https://t.co/oRBaiHPq9S 14 minutes ago James Igoe Just Spit and Wait: New Coronavirus Test Offers Advantages https://t.co/Hyiwqqh2DO via @instapaper 17 minutes ago Doug Picirillo New Coronavirus Test Offers Advantages: Just Spit and Wait https://t.co/sJOKgzEhFq via UpshotNYT 20 minutes ago Todd B. Bates Just Spit and Wait: New Coronavirus Test Offers Advantages https://t.co/j6LVYasXSg #COVID19 #coronavirus #NJ #RutgersResearch 29 minutes ago