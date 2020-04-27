Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Tara Reade Deserves To Be Heard’: WaPo Editorial Board Calls On Biden To Directly Address Sexual Assault Allegation

‘Tara Reade Deserves To Be Heard’: WaPo Editorial Board Calls On Biden To Directly Address Sexual Assault Allegation

Daily Caller Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Joe Biden has not addressed the allegations against him
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Biden Accuser Told Neighbor About Alleged Assault

Biden Accuser Told Neighbor About Alleged Assault 01:33

 A former neighbor of Tara Reade has come forward to corroborate part of Reade’s claims.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Does Biden Stack Up Against Kavanaugh [Video]

How Does Biden Stack Up Against Kavanaugh

Joe Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting a former staffer in 1993, Tara Reade. The allegations come as Biden is securing the Democratic nomination for President. Three years ago The #MeToo..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Abrams Stands By Biden [Video]

Abrams Stands By Biden

Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade. Biden's campaign has denied the accusations. On CNN on Tuesday, Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tara Reade’s Democratic Former Neighbor Corroborates Details Of Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden

'This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.'
Daily Caller

With Regard to the Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegation, Everyone is a Blatant Hypocrite

News media outlets of all stripes are deciding, as usual, to shift their editorial standards not based on what the truth is, but on which narrative best fits...
Mediaite


Tweets about this