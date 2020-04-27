Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Biden Accuser Tara Reade And Her Sexual Assault Allegation, All In One Place

Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden are not going away. Reade, a former senate staffer, claims Biden assaulted her in the hallway of one of the congressional buildings in 1993. Prominent Democrats are getting questioned about the allegations. According to Fox News, Biden is...
The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Fox News on Wednesday that Tara Reade's sexual assault complaint against Joe Biden is now "an... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite •USATODAY.com •Daily Caller
