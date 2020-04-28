Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > REPORT: Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Is Blocking Her From Buying New Home Amid Divorce

REPORT: Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Is Blocking Her From Buying New Home Amid Divorce

Daily Caller Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
'A completely frivolous and unnecessary expense'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her financially

Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her financially 01:12

 Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her financially The pair announced their split at the weekend after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, and Kristin claims Jay is "punishing" her financially, by refusing to release "her portion of their funds," so that she can buy her...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'financially punishing' her amid divorce [Video]

Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'financially punishing' her amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari has accused her estranged husband Jay Cutler of withholding money in new legal papers filed amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Battle For Child Custody Amid Divorce [Video]

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Battle For Child Custody Amid Divorce

Despite the news of a loving and amicable split, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce has been not been smooth sailing. ET Canada has all the details on the former couple's battle for custody of..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler won't let her buy her own house as divorce gets contentious: report

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly claiming that Jay Cutler is trying to “punish” her by not allowing her to get a house of her own. 
FOXNews.com

Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler 'Punishing' Her by Withholding Money

Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is already getting petty in their divorce by refusing to let her buy her own house, while also declaring he won't leave their...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this