Netflix Pulls ‘Designated Survivor’ Episode From Turkey After Turkish Censors Objected Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Netflix has removed an episode of “Designated Survivor” from its service in Turkey over complaints from Turkish censors that the episode painted a fictional version of the country’s president in an unflattering light.



“Following a demand from the Turkish regulator, we have removed one episode of ‘Designated Survivor’ from Netflix in Turkey only, to comply with local law. It is still available on our service in the rest of the world,” a Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap.



The episode “Family Ties,” which premiered on the streamer in 2018, depicts a fictional version of a Turkish president named Fatih Turan played by actor Troy Caylak (pictured above). The character meets resistance from Turkey’s opposition while attending a NATO summit in the U.S., where he interacts with the fictional U.S. president Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland).



*Also Read:* Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix's 'Hollywood' to Create a Better World



Netflix has a policy of complying with local laws from foreign regulators to maintain its streaming presence in each country.



The streaming service released a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report last year, a copy of which was obtained by TheWrap, which details nine other occurrences of censorship compliance over the company’s history. The last occurrence was in January 2019 when Netflix removed an episode of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” in Saudi Arabia over a segment concerning the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix's 'Hollywood' to Create a Better World



Roman White's Faith-Based Musical 'A Week Away' Heads to Netflix



'Orange Is the New Black' Team Sets Up 'Social Distance' Anthology at Netflix Netflix has removed an episode of “Designated Survivor” from its service in Turkey over complaints from Turkish censors that the episode painted a fictional version of the country’s president in an unflattering light.“Following a demand from the Turkish regulator, we have removed one episode of ‘Designated Survivor’ from Netflix in Turkey only, to comply with local law. It is still available on our service in the rest of the world,” a Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap.The episode “Family Ties,” which premiered on the streamer in 2018, depicts a fictional version of a Turkish president named Fatih Turan played by actor Troy Caylak (pictured above). The character meets resistance from Turkey’s opposition while attending a NATO summit in the U.S., where he interacts with the fictional U.S. president Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland).*Also Read:* Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix's 'Hollywood' to Create a Better WorldNetflix has a policy of complying with local laws from foreign regulators to maintain its streaming presence in each country.The streaming service released a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report last year, a copy of which was obtained by TheWrap, which details nine other occurrences of censorship compliance over the company’s history. The last occurrence was in January 2019 when Netflix removed an episode of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” in Saudi Arabia over a segment concerning the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix's 'Hollywood' to Create a Better WorldRoman White's Faith-Based Musical 'A Week Away' Heads to Netflix'Orange Is the New Black' Team Sets Up 'Social Distance' Anthology at Netflix 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: POPSUGAR - Published 1 week ago Prince Harry's Hosting a Special 75th Anniversary Episode of Thomas & Friends on Netflix 01:35 Beloved children's series Thomas & Friends is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special royal episode introduced by Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The anticipated special - Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine - features voicing by actress Rosamund Pike, with a cameo from a younger Queen Elizabeth...

Recent related news from verified sources Netflix removes a 'Designated Survivor' episode in Turkey Netflix has removed an episode of the political thriller Designated Survivor from its streaming service in Turkey following a demand from a regulator. It did so...

engadget 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this