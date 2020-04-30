Where to Watch the ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Trailer from Ubisoft Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Game developer Ubisoft dropped a trailer for its new “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” game, the latest installment in the blockbuster first-person adventure series.



The new game will pit Vikings against British colonists and based on the trailer it appears players will play as a yet-unnamed male character that leads a Viking army to invade Britain and defend against attacks by King Alfred the Great.



Each “Assassin’s Creed” title since its original 2007 release has given the player a character to develop throughout gameplay and in recent games (including the latest title, “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey”) there are two main characters, one male and one female, to alternate between. “Valhalla” may allow users to create their own characters, but it remains to be seen exactly who players will explore the world as — though one option is the male main character Eivor.



*Also Read:* 'Assassin's Creed' Sneak Peek Hints at Viking Setting



Ubisoft released the trailer on its Twitter page Thursday morning. The cinematic trailer doesn’t show much gameplay, instead focusing on revealing some of the art behind Ubisoft’s massive open-world undertaking and giving fans a preview of the characters to come.



“We want you to be playing the ultimate Viking fantasy, so you’ll get to have your Viking buddies going with you on a longship,” lead producer Julien Laferrière told EuroGamer Thursday.



Laferrière said players will be able to develop their own Viking village and navigate intricate relationships with fellow clan mates. Viking gods will make an appearance, including the head honcho.Odin.



“It’s your own Viking village you’ll see prosper and grow, and which your clan mates will live in, it’s at the centre of our quests and the centre of the decisions you make. We want players to see the consequences of their actions,” Laferrière told EuroGamer.



The new game will launch “holiday 2020,” according to the trailer — which bumps up the release date from Ubisoft’s original tentative release date of early 2022.



Yesterday a Ubisoft designer revealed the name and setting of the new “Assassin’s Creed” title through a lengthy Photoshop livestream on Twitch, where fans could watch a piece of concept art being developed in real-time.



