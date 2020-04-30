‘Last Man Standing’ Finale Sneak Peek: Mike Tells Eve the ‘Big’ Plans for Her Weekend Home (Exclusive Video)

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve finally returns home from the Air Force Academy for the Season 8 finale of “Last Man Standing” on Thursday, and Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) have “big” plans for the special weekend with their youngest child.



In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from the episode, which is the pandemic-forced conclusion to the season that had to shutdown production just before shooting its intended finale, Eve receives a warm welcome from Mike after being brought back to the Baxter household by Vanessa. When Vanessa leaves the room to put away Eve’s bag, Eve asks her father what’s on the docket for the next couple days, since she assumed bear hunting from her mother teasing something “big.”



“Better than bear hunting,” Mike tells Eve. “Get ready for this: Sunday Breakfast Club.”



“Uh, is that a show on NPR?” Eve asks her father, very confused.



“NPR? In this house? You have been gone a while,” Mike says, floored by his daughter’s suggestion.



Mike explains the Sunday Breakfast Club is apparently something special Vanessa used to do with Eve and her other daughters when they were younger and Mike.



Watch the clip above to see Eve’s reaction.



Here’s the official description for tonight’s finale, titled “How You Like Them Pancakes?,” courtesy of Fox:



Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit and Vanessa tries to recreate a childhood tradition for the girls… without Mike. Meanwhile, Jen asks Ed and Chuck for help in finding out who is stealing her work lunches and Kristin’s big day finally arrives.



“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox.



