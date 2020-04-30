‘Hercules’ Live-Action Film in Development at Disney, Russo Brothers Producing

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Disney is going zero to hero as the studio is in the works on a live-action adaptation of “Hercules,” tapping “Shang-Chi” and The Legend of the Ten Rings” writer Dave Callaham to write the screenplay, with the Russo Brothers attached to produce, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Joe and Anthony Russo will produce through their AGBO banner the adaptation of the 1997 animated film.



THR first reported the details of those involved. DisInsider reported Thursday morning that the film was in development.



