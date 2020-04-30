Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Film in Development at Disney, Russo Brothers Producing

‘Hercules’ Live-Action Film in Development at Disney, Russo Brothers Producing

The Wrap Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
‘Hercules’ Live-Action Film in Development at Disney, Russo Brothers ProducingDisney is going zero to hero as the studio is in the works on a live-action adaptation of “Hercules,” tapping “Shang-Chi” and The Legend of the Ten Rings” writer Dave Callaham to write the screenplay, with the Russo Brothers attached to produce, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Joe and Anthony Russo will produce through their AGBO banner the adaptation of the 1997 animated film.

THR first reported the details of those involved. DisInsider reported Thursday morning that the film was in development.

More to come…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Niles Fitch makes history as Disney's first black, live-action prince [Video]

Niles Fitch makes history as Disney's first black, live-action prince

The 'This Is Us' actor will play Prince Tuma in the forthcoming Disney+ film, 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published
Niles Fitch Makes History as Disney's First Black, Live-Action Prince [Video]

Niles Fitch Makes History as Disney's First Black, Live-Action Prince

Niles Fitch Makes History as Disney's First Black, Live-Action Prince The 'This Is Us' actor will play Prince Tuma in the forthcoming Disney+ film, 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.' According..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Hercules' Live-Action Movie in the Works, Produced by 'Avengers' Directors!

A live-action Hercules is coming! The classic 1997 Disney musical film will be getting a live-action reboot, THR reported on Thursday (April 30). The project...
Just Jared

Disney set to give Hercules a live-action remake and the internet wants Harry Styles and Lizzo to star

Disney is reportedly developing a live-action remake of Hercules, and the internet wants Harry Styles, Lizzo and Ariana Grande to nab starring roles. The...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

_TheBigC

🙅🏾‍♂️🦠 RT @chuuzus: since Hercules is being made into a live action film. here’s the muses' recording session of Disney's Hercules. their vocals w… 9 seconds ago

MiekoGavia

🌸 Just Me, Just Mieko 🌸 RT @JaquanLeonard: Since Hercules is being made into a live action film (and it’s my favorite Disney movie) here’s my casting choice for th… 20 seconds ago

Noelulava

×Layℓia RT @DiscussingFilm: A live-action ‘HERCULES’ remake is in development at Disney. (Source: https://t.co/f6UT68iBbR) https://t.co/YeANu7aZuK 30 seconds ago

BollyConInt

#बॉलीCon RT @Kor5bin: Hercules recast for new Disney live action film! #Hercules https://t.co/EILYbUV1sV 1 minute ago

MadduxBloom

Disney Maddux RT @TheDisInsider: UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Exclusive: Disney Developing Live-Action ’Hercules’ Film With Some Possible Big Nam… 1 minute ago

TheDisInsider

The DisInsider UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Exclusive: Disney Developing Live-Action ’Hercules’ Film With Some Possible Bi… https://t.co/ZTaaYNHf56 2 minutes ago