USNS Comfort leaves NY after helping virus fight

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The USNS Comfort hospital ship left New York City on Thursday, a month after it was called into relieve hospitals from an overflow of patients due to the coronavirus. (April 30)
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: USNS Comfort Set To Depart

USNS Comfort Set To Depart 00:27

 The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort will leave New York at noon today - exactly one month after it arrived.

