USNS Comfort leaves NY after helping virus fight
Thursday, 30 April 2020 (
46 minutes ago)
The USNS Comfort hospital ship left New York City on Thursday, a month after it was called into relieve hospitals from an overflow of patients due to the coronavirus. (April 30)
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
11 hours ago
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort will leave New York at noon today - exactly one month after it arrived. USNS Comfort Set To Depart 00:27
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
USNS Comfort Discharges Last Patient The last patient being treated on the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has been discharged. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:19 Published 3 days ago
Last Patient Leaves USNS Comfort The Navy hospital ship brought to New York Harbor has treated its last patient. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this