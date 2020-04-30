USNS Comfort leaves NY after helping virus fight

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources USNS Comfort Discharges Last Patient



The last patient being treated on the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has been discharged. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:19 Published 3 days ago Last Patient Leaves USNS Comfort



The Navy hospital ship brought to New York Harbor has treated its last patient. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources USNS Comfort Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient, Leaves NYC Watch VideoThe USNS Comfort's last COVID-19 patient left the hospital ship on Sunday, according to mulitple outlets. The U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in...

Newsy 4 days ago



Cuomo says NY no longer needs USNS Comfort in coronavirus crisis New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after his meeting with President Trump to discuss the coronavirus crisis, said on MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" that he told the...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this